Bus shelters become canvas for public art project in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Who says you have to go to a museum if you want to see art? In Green Bay, now all you have to do is head to the bus stop.

It has been said that art is in the eye of the beholder. And while that is true, in Green Bay art is now also inside your local bus shelter.

“It just adds a lot of vibrancy, a lot of pop, a lot of excitement and fun. A city without art is pretty drab,” said Green Bay Alderperson Randy Scannell.

Friday the city unveiled its latest public art project with artwork now installed inside 10 bus shelters.

“Bus shelters, it is canvas in itself, so why not put art on it,” said Public Arts Coordinator Laura Schley.

“Public art is really an important amenity for a lot of people,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

The images selected from over 100 submitted by 20 artists to the Public Arts Commission. All representative of Northeast Wisconsin. Artist Tamara McLean’s entry here is called “Fishbowl by the Bay.”

“It’s actually a representation of the game fish in Wisconsin and they are approximately accurate sizes,” McLean said.

While others have a dairy theme – like “Looking Ahead.”

“They represent our community, they are voices from the community,” Schley said.

Since forming three years ago the commission has approved 30 public art pieces; some murals, other sculptures and now these bus shelters with images printed on vinyl.

“That’s 10 new pieces of art that anyone can enjoy. You don’t have to pay a museum fee or do scheduling, it is just something you can encounter in your everyday life,” Schley said.

“It’s a sign of an interesting and vibrant city. And that is the community that we are and becoming every single day,” said Genrich.

It’s art out in the open, on public display at a bus shelter near you.

Similar programs are already in place in cities like Milwaukee and Madison.