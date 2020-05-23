Business is brisk…et for food truck night

1  of  2
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay smelled like summer Friday night as the first Food Truck Night kicked off the holiday weekend.

The scent of barbecue wafting through the air had people lining up in minutes for some of Rusty’s BBQ. Mexican food, egg rolls and even edible cookie dough food trucks lined south Broadway Street in the city’s downtown area.

It’s been a while since people have been able to get outside and grab some favorite fair food, which seemed to make the first taste of the season all the better. Business was brisk -ette.

“I just wanted to get out and enjoy some great food, while practicing social distancing,” said Ari Duncanson of DePere. “It smells amazing. I love BBQ food.”

With so many events cancelled this summer, many food truck vendors say they haven’t been able to work for months. They say they appreciate the chance to be out earning back some of their lost income.

Vendors say Food Truck Friday is planned to run every Friday night during the summer from 5 p.m. until bar time, around 2 a.m.

