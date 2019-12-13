Businesses closing to make way for De Pere development on Broadway

You might remember a fire in downtown De Pere this past April took out part of a historic block of buildings on Broadway. Now, the Mulva family–which has been a large investor in the city–has a plan for the land.

On the west side of Broadway, between George and Main, the plan will require most of the businesses to move out for a fresh start.

“They will move on from that site and there have already been agreements to that end because much of that property will need to be razed to develop that space,” said Bridget O’Connor, the owner of the business consultant O’Connor Connective.

That is all except Tile and Stone Gallery, along with Salt Box Lighting. They were approached for purchase, but have not come to any agreement with the Mulvas.

The owners declined to talk on camera, and the current plan is to work around the shops.

“Throughout 2020, they will simply look at different options to be able to consider for a final selection of a plan that will really enhance the quality of experience in downtown De Pere,” she said.

The future vision for the “Front Street Project” does not have any concrete stores lined up, but the hope is to pump some life back into Broadway.

“Likely a combination of restaurants, entertainment, potentially some other forms of office or housing in some capacity,” said O’Connor.

There’s currently no talk of what kind of agreements were made with the businesses moving out, or how much money the project will cost. Nevertheless, they’re looking forward to a bright future.

“They’re really excited about being able to create a quality, vibrant experience that will allow people to have an excellent downtown De Pere opportunity,” she said.

Most of the businesses, including Century Lanes bowling alley, will close by the end of this upcoming winter.