California announces first case of virus variant

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, gestures to a chart showing the impact of the mandatory stay-at-home orders during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California’s top health official said hospitals in hard-hit Los Angeles County are turning to “crisis care” and bracing for the coronavirus surge to worsen in the new year, as he extended strict stay-home orders Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in areas where intensive care units have few beds. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the first known case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the nation’s most populated state.

It follows the first reported U.S. case in Colorado. Newsom said he had just learned of the finding in a Southern California case Wednesday.

He announced it during an online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert. Newsom did not provide any other details about the person who was infected.

The Colorado and California cases have triggered a host of questions about how the mutant version circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now.