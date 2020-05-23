1  of  2
Campers pack Apple Creek during the Memorial weekend

DEPERE, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin state parks have been a great way for folks to escape since they were allowed to open on April 24 and thousands more are expected to spend Memorial weekend with mother nature.

While many industries are struggling for patrons during the holilday weekend, it’s not the same for some private campgrounds.

Applecreek boasts an 80 percent occupany rate during Memorial weekend.

Even though the campgrounds at state parks remain closed, the DNR says there’s still plenty to keep families entertained like hiking, biking, boating and beaching.

Campgrounds like Apple Creek hope their committment to health encourages more people to spend Memorial weekend outdoors.

Pam Packee, Apple Creek Manager says, “Once people realize that businesses are serious about disinfecting, the 6-foot rule, and other health guidelines, I think people will venture out a little bit more.”

The DNR says family campgrounds are closed until June 7th and those that have reservations through that date will get a full refund.

