Celebrating Bart Starr in New London at Rawhide

NEW LONDON, WISC. (WFRV)

With hours to go before kickoff, all talk in Green Bay is about the Packers, but it was a former Packer that was remembered.

It seems in death, Bart’s star gets bigger and brighter.

Thousands of fans were on hand to celebrate one of Green Bay’ s most beloved quarterbacks at Rawhide in New London, WI.

Packers alumni, including many of Starr’s former teammates, all turned out to celebrate the life of Bart Starr.

Rawhide opened its doors more than fifty years ago to at-risk youth.

Bart was remembered mostly for his selflessness off the field.

“When I think about Bart, I don’t think of him as the football player. I think of him as a father, who wanted to share with young men, how to live a life and live it with class.” Scott Wilson – Rawhide Employee for 31 years

The Packers will honor Bart Starr during half-time of the Minnesota Vikings game.

