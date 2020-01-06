Celebrating Kobi’s gift of life

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Jacob Bernhardt affectionately known as “Kobi” died of viral pneumonia shortly after Christmas, but three people will live because of a difficult choice made by his parents.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Kobi’s life and his parent’s sacrifice on Sunday.

In late December, Kobi died from complications from viral pneumonia in his left lung.

Kobi’s parents made the devastating decision to give three strangers a second chance at life by donating Kobi’s liver and kidneys.

Despite his parent’s hard decision, Kobi was remembered as a young man who loved the simple things in life.

Kobi’s mom, Rachel Bernahardt says, “Kobi was one of those children that never was sad and he would want a party. He loved theme parks. He loved rides. He loved camp. He loved anything that was fun.”

Rachel says in six weeks, her family will have the opportunity to write a letter to the three people who received Kobi’s organs.

She says her family hopes to meet the recipients one day.