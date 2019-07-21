CERT helping out community with charging stations

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Grand Chute Fire, Police, Public Works, and Information Technology Departments activated the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate planning efforts associated with the response and recovery from storms.

The Grand Chute Town Hall located at 1900 Grand Chute Boulevard will be open until midnight Sunday and possibly going into tomorrow as a “charging site” to allow those without power to charge their cellular phones.

The site will be staffed by members of the Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

The Grand Chute emergency responders answered more than 30 emergency calls for service relating to trees and power lines down immediately following the passage of the storm system on Saturday.

Isolated areas in the immediate vicinity of damaged utility lines have been cordoned off.

Officials are asking that you avoid any areas which are barricaded or taped off in order to avoid any hazards associated.

Additionally, Capitol Drive at Greves Court and the Highway 41 overpass are currently impassible due to utility lines down in those areas.

Please choose alternate routes of travel and avoid these two locations.