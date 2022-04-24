

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – The Luminae Trio, based in New York City, performed in the Fox Cities on Sunday afternoon, April 24.



This performance was hosted by The Arthur Krempin School of Music & Art which provides piano lessons to

children who would not otherwise have the opportunity. This program offers a piano on loan in their home,

expert instruction, and lesson materials for students at no cost to their families.



Additional digital pianos are needed to expand this small and valued program – one that builds musical

proficiency while instilling pride. As one student’s parent said, “Our child’s piano lessons have been

transformative not only for her but for our entire family.”



Sunday’s performance was free for all to attend. Donations to The School received at the event will be directed toward the purchase of another digital piano – an instrument that’s ideally suited to students’ needs.



This Luminae Trio performance marked a homecoming for Jestin Pieper who grew up in the Fox Cities, received his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University and is now an accomplished pianist, organist, conductor, and educator. He formed this ensemble together with cellist Jacob Nordlinger and violinist Elizabeth Wright to help keep the arts alive during the recent pandemic.



The Trio’s members research and present works of under-represented composers. Their performances

combine traditional works with those that are less known, both past and present. Its members lead active performing and teaching careers and have performed through the United States, Canada, Europe, South

America, and Asia.

The Luminae Trio is a recipient of the 2021 City Artist Corps Grant and a prize winner of the

2021 Lancaster Chamber Music Competition.



This spring concert is in anticipation of the 5th annual Fox River Chamber Fest during the last two weeks of July – another program of The School that offers free admission to all.



The Arthur Krempin School of Music & Art is a nonprofit extension of First English Lutheran Church in Appleton created to serve the Fox Cities community. It strives to enrich lives, build community, and extend grace through music and art – providing people with opportunities to experience and share these gifts regardless of their faith, background or means.