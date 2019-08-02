Chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening

A sunny start to Friday will give way to the chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening. The best chance for rain will be mainly from Green Bay and areas to the north. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with higher humidity late in the day with highs away from the lake in the low to middle 80s.

Those attending Packers Family Night should prepare for the possibility of rain or a few storms during the practice. Rain will end during the early overnight with lows in the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Isolated rain chances will continue into the day Sunday with highs still above average in the middle 80s.