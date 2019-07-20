Checking on the elderly stuck in the heat

The elderly can be a concern in this weather and meals on wheels drivers always brace the weather to make sure their clients are safe.

With 24 coolers packing 317 meals, a lot of people count on Meals on Wheels.

“I’ve got three in the 90s on my route and four or five in the mid-80s,” said Bill Orgeman, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. “But for the most part, they’re alone all day.”

On one of the warmest days of the year, safety is a priority for Meals on Wheels.

Drivers were asked if they would even be able to make it in.

“And of course we were,” he said. “I mean, we make it during snow storms and rain storms–we’re going to make it during a hot day.”

For each of the 12 deliveries on his route, he is bringing along a side of reassurance.

“We’re trained to make sure they’re there,” said Orgeman. “We dare don’t leave the meal without hearing their voice or seeing them.”

He is 77 years old, himself, making him a senior serving seniors.

But after a decade of volunteering, he is not ready to stop his weekly route just yet.

“Going to try to make it until I’m 80. We’ll see,” he said. “Good Lord willing.”

You can learn more about Meals on Wheels here, and about the Aging and Disability Resource Center here.