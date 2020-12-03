GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Chief Smith talks about retirement of mechanic foreperson and holiday package thefts in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police Chief Andrew Smith and the department’s mechanic foreperson joined Local 5 This Morning for a community update. The chief talked about when body cameras could be coming to the department and how to protect your packages this holiday season.

Chief Smith wanted to honor Dean Simon, the department’s head mechanic who will be retiring after 30 years with the department. Simon managed the entire fleet of police vehicles in the department for his entire career.

The chief also talked about some ways to keep your packages safe from thieves who look to take them off porches and out of cars. Chief Smith provided some tips for keeping them safe, like locking car doors and trunks and not leaving packages sitting out for long periods of time.

Currently, the department is looking for one woman who has been stealing packages from residents in the Green Bay community. The chief is confident that she will be found.

