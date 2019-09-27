City of Appleton ready to host 38th Annual Octoberfest

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s largest block party is making a return this year.

The city will be hosting its annual Octoberfest event this weekend, with live music and ‘License to Cruise’ car show. Appleton’s Octoberfest, an event of the Fox Cities Chamber, brings more than 200,000 people to College Avenue in downtown Appleton to enjoy a day full of food, live music, family-friendly activities and arts and crafts.

License to Cruise will kick off Appleton’s Octoberfest on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6-9:30 p.m. This year’s feature vehicle is GM, and rare-edition or very-low-production GM vehicles will be displayed at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center indoor collection. This collection is free to the public and available for viewing during the event. Over 400 other classic cars will be lined down College Avenue.

Octoberfest will get under way with the traditional Spaten beer toast at the Houdini Plaza stage just before 9 a.m. The ceremonial toast is a tribute to the annual ritual Spaten keg beer tapping at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

This year’s special guests include Tim Hanna, mayor of Appleton; Dean Kaufert, mayor of Neenah; Donald Merkes, mayor of Menasha; Anthony Penterman, mayor of Kaukauna; nonprofit grant recipients; members of the Octoberfest Committee and the Octoberfest Board of Directors. The public is encouraged to come early and be a part of the toast. The Newtonburg Oktoberfest Band will also be performing during the ceremony.

Following the toast, live music will begin at 9 a.m.

Tune-in to Local 5 This Morning from 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report!