City of Neenah seeks public input on Lakeshore Avenue reconstruction

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The City of Neenah is seeking public input on three design concepts for Lakeshore Avenue.

Lakeshore Avenue, located along the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago between Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Point Park, is an attractive destination for residents and tourists seeking panoramic views of Lake Winnebago.

Additionally, Lakeshore Avenue is a popular pedestrian route where pedestrians share the road with vehicles.

Due to the deteriorating condition of the road, Mayor Dean Kaufert included funding in his 2020 City budget to reconstruct Lakeshore Avenue.

City Staff presented Common Council with three design concepts which include a wider roadway with an on-street pedestrian lane, a narrow roadway with an attached trail, and a narrow roadway with a separated, meandering trail along the lake.

All three options were developed with the intent to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety, maintain the ambiance and historical significance of Lakeshore Avenue, and maximize accessibility for all users.

The public is encouraged to provide their input on which design alternative the City should pursue.

Two public listening sessions will be held – one on February 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM –Neenah City Hall and the second – March 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Neenah Public Library’s Shattuck Room.

In addition to the public listening sessions, a community survey is available for the public to provide their input on the three design alternatives: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LakeshoreAve