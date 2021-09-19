Climate festival held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Pierce Park in Appleton was the site of a gathering in support of a New Green Deal that would address climate change.

College professors, politicians, and activists all speaking at the event. An Appleton group called Sunrise Fox Valley organized the event called the Fox Valley Green New Deal Fest. The group is made up almost entirely of college students.

“Us young people are going to be the ones dealing with this when it’s our time to have careers and our time to have children,” says Anders Hanhan who is the hub coordinator for Sunrise Fox Valley.

The event addressed everything from a Green New Deal, to other environmental concerns, to ending gerrymandering.

The goal of the Green New Deal is to bring net greenhouse gas emissions down to zero while creating new jobs and reducing economic inequality. It lays out a plan to address climate change but is nonbinding.

It was introduced in 2019 by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts. A major criticism of the Green New Deal is that the actions proposed in the resolution are too expensive.

“At the end of the day everybody should be out here,” says Grace Quinn who is a local college student who attended the event. “Everybody should be out here fighting for their future, climate change isn’t going to just affect young people or people in the Appleton area it’s going to reach people far and wide.”

