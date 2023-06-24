The Latest from Local 5…

We hit 90 degrees today out at the airport today in Green Bay, out warmest day this week. While it was warm, dew points were in the comfortable range. We still have an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect until 11pm this evening for aged wildfire smoke still in the forecast. Temperatures will start to cool off into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy conditions rolling in and our first chance of showers early in the morning.

Sunday looks like showers and thunderstorms popping up throughout the day with our next main round of rain moving through in the afternoon. Its going to feel quite sticky outside with temperatures in the mid 70s and dewpoints in uncomfortable range (upper 60s). Sunday night sees more scattered showers and clouds with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Monday the area of low pressure lingers around the Great Lakes switching our wind direction to the North, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Ill be watching for a record low high temperature Monday with temperatures around 70 degrees. Showers still linger Monday into Tuesday Morning.