Cloudy and cool weather Sunday

More clouds than sun expected on this Sunday. There could be a few light rain showers that move through at times as highs only make their way into the low to middle 70s. Average highs for this time of the year should be in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north to northeast at 5-15 mph.

A few breaks in the clouds will develop tonight. The clearing skies combined with light winds will allow temperatures to cool into the lower 40s to the north with the rest of the area falling into the upper 40s to low 50s by early Monday morning.

A dry start to Monday will then give way to a chance for rain showers by the late afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s. Rain will become more likely Monday night and into Tuesday.