College students get learning experience running EAA Radio

For over a week, students from St. Cloud State University travel to Oshkosh to help set up, run, and produce content on the official radio station for EAA AirVenture. This partnership between the university and EAA has been going strong for over 20 years.

“I started bringing one or two students a year and that has now grown to bringing 20 plus students every year. I now have 20 students that are earning credit towards their degree and they come here and do audio and video production. They get to help build the station and tear it down.” -Jim Gray EAA Radio Station Manager

The radio station hosts four interviews every hour between 6:00 AM and 2:30 PM along with a few shows that occur into the evening during the week long AirVenture event. The students work in all different positions from production, news, and weather.

“We have all those interviews that come in and then the students will take those interviews and produce them, clean them up, post it online, get it on our automation system for rebroadcast, and that’s just what we’re generating from inside these walls. Then we have two remote broadcasts where we go out on the field to a different location everyday and find out what’s going on there.”

With the ability to stream content online, EAA Radio is able to reach nearly 450 thousand people from 97 countries every year. That experience to provide content for such a large audience is a big task for the broadcasting students.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to get a slap on the real world and operate on a daily production schedule versus a week long assignment production schedule. It’s tough, it’s not a picnic, but we get a chance to work hard, play hard, and we have a good time all around and it’s been a great time and a blast.” -Mitchell Barnhart St. Cloud State Student

For information on EAA Radio and how to tune in visit this link: https://www.eaa.org/airventure/eaa-airventure-news-and-multimedia/eaa-radio