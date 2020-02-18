Community conversation about Miss Saigon in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The iconic Broadway show, Miss Saigon, is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center this week.

The show is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam war and the PAC is hosting special discussions with the cast who share their own family experiences during that time.

It seems that life imitates art far more than art imitates life, well according to great playwright Oscar Wilde, but for two actors in Miss Saigon, just the opposite is true.

Jackie Nguyen and Matt Hewoverberg offer a unique perspective of Miss Saigon as not only as actors but actors with personal insight.

Matt Hewoverberg is an actor in Miss Saigon he recounts, ” My parents grew up in Saigon all surrounding areas while the war and the fall of Saigon happen. My mom spent two months on a boat at sea as a refugee and trying to just find a country that would accept them and eventually ended up in Australia.”

Jackie Nguyen is an actress in Miss Saigon and says that much of her family’s history parallels the musical. “My mom was 17 as the war in Vietnam began and she met an American GI. His name is Mr. Sergeant Douglas and they fell in love and they had three children from that war.”

You can get a soldier’s perspective of the Vietnam war, at the second community conversation on Wednesday, February 19, at the Appleton public library at 4 pm