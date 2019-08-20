Community Meeting to Restore Driver’s Licenses for Undocumented Workers

MENASHA, Wisc. (WFRV)

Community members in Menasha listened in while speakers weighed in on restoring driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants

Some proponents would like driver’s licenses restored because of inadequate public transportation.

“Especially in Wisconsin there is not so many buses that can take you to different places, so they [undocumented workers] are forced to take their own cars and drive.” Maria Lopez, ESTHER Advocacy Group

At a time where Appleton is struggling to find employees, Mayor Timothy Hanna expressed support to restore licenses.

“We are living in a time when the number one issue for business is finding people. So, when you have people who are willing and able and want to work; fearful it doesn’t help our businesses.” Appleton Mayor Timothy Hanna

For the welfare of residents, law enforcement voiced support to restore licenses.

“For the safety purpose of it, they’re [undocumented workers] going to have to know the rules of the road. They’re going to have to get insurance and right now that’s really not an opportunity.” Lieutenant Adam Schulz, Menasha Police Department

A common opposition to restoring licenses is that it lessens the chances of undocumented residents will follow immigration laws and could lead to increased benefit and voter fraud.