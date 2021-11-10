Community remembers lives lost on Edmund Fitzgerald during 46th-anniversary ceremony in Minnesota

(WFRV) – Wednesday marks the 46th anniversary of freighter Edmund Fitzgerald sinking in Lake Superior and a tradition at a lighthouse in Minnesota is continuing on.

According to the Minnesota Historical Society, the annual Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial and Beacon Lighting at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota is being held Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. honoring those lost in the wreck. On November 10, 1975, 29 crew members lost their lives after the freighter sunk due to rough waters. Edmund Fitzgerald was hauling iron ore pellets across Lake Superior.

During the live stream with the Minnesota Historical Society, the names of the crew members will be read to the tolling of a ship’s bell, followed by the lighting of the Split Rock beacon.