Confederate symbol on Mississippi flag sparks strong debate

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Brister of Madison, Miss., pauses briefly in the parking lot of the Mississippi Capitol on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Brister says he wants to keep the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi state flag, which is shown on the large sign on the truck. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Emotions are running high as Mississippi legislators consider the future of the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

Leaders say a vote at the state Capitol could happen as soon as Saturday. Pressure to change the flag has increased rapidly the past three weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Legislators could adopt a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate emblem. Or, they could kick the volatile issue to a statewide election, giving voters choices that might or might not include the current banner.

Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"