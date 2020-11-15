Cookie Book tradition continues: 92 years strong

The We Energies Cookie Book is here just in time for the holiday season. The 2020 edition features a collection of recipes from Wisconsin bakers, chefs and caterers.

The free 2020 Cookie Books will be handed out at several distribution events. For everyone’s safety, all distribution events, including signature events held at Miller Park in Milwaukee and Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, are drive-thru only. Face masks are required for all attendees.

We have additional safety measures in place that align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and practicing social distancing.

