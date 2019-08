Skies will clear tonight and with lighter winds lows will cool into the upper 40s to the north and low to middle 50s across the rest of the area.

We will begin Thursday dry, but a few clouds will develop during the afternoon with a small chance for a spotty shower or two. It will be a cooler day with highs away from the lake only in the lower 70s.

Cool, but dry weather will continue on Thursday with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.