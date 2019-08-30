Cooler weather for much of the weekend

Clear skies and cool weather is in the forecast tonight. Lows could fall into the mid 40s across the north with temperatures near 50 across the rest of the area. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

More clouds are anticipated on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There could be a spotty showers at times. Look for drier weather by Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs still a few degrees below average in the lower 70s.

On Labor Day warmer weather returns with highs in the upper 70s with the chance for an isolated shower. Better rain chances move in by Tuesday as highs push to near 80 degrees.