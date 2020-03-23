Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) — In its boldest effort to protect the U.S. economy from the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large businesses and local governments to help them weather the crisis.

FILE – In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference in Washington. The Federal Reserve says it will buy short-term loans from banks and companies to support the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt amid the viral outbreak. The Fed is reviving a program that it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS PACKAGE: The U.S. Senate must move quickly to financially support Americans crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

UNDER LOCKDOWN: In a Sunday afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. It will expire on April 13 unless otherwise noted by the governor. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

INSIDE THE TESTING LAB: AU Health is one of only 3 state labs, plus the CDC, testing COVID-19 samples in the state of Georgia. WJBF’s Ashley Osborne takes us inside.

DISTILLERY SANITIZERS: With hardly any business, Birmingham’s premier distillery is keeping busy. Dread River Distilling Company is recycling alcohol that is typically discarded during the distilling process into sanitizing spray for local businesses running low on cleaning supplies. As per the label, this alcoholis notmeant for consumption. WIAT’s Malique Rankin reports.

