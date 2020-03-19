Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer

1  of  61
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hillside Assembly of God-Gillett Hillside North - Pound Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, U.S. stocks opened mostly in the red on Thursday, adding on to yesterday’s losses, as more and more corporations are coming out with revised performance outlooks amid the coronavirus crisis.

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wants to give small businesses hope as the global coronavirus pandemic creates a difficult time for them. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after the Senate passed a coronavirus response bill, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign. McConnell also told Senators that the Senate will remain in session. (Senate Television via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SCHOOLS CLOSE IN KANSAS: Kansas parents, left with so many questions, are trying to figuring out what to do after Tuesday’s announcement to close schools. As school districts across the state scramble to put plans in place, parents say they are still processing what adjustments this will mean for their families. KSNW’s Bret Buganski joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

LIMITING PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Gov. Greg Abbott announced he may take new action Thursday that would limit public gatherings across Texas because of the growing COVID-19 outbreak. Wes Rapaport reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

USING TECHNOLOGY: The coronavirus is impacting millions of students across the COUNTRY. Schools are closing and universities are shifting to online classes. We show you how one community in central Arkansas is using technology to stay ahead during the outbreak. Re’Chelle Turner reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

