As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Richland County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (31 new cases, +107% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,718 (1,504 total cases)

— 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (17 total deaths)

— 31.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (8,638 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pierce County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (77 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,165 (5,201 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (44 total deaths)

— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (16,032 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Kewaunee County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (38 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,079 (2,877 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (37 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (8,821 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Vernon County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (60 new cases, +173% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,151 (2,204 total cases)

— 42.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (47 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (14,441 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Rock County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (325 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,000 (19,602 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (216 total deaths)

— 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (93,757 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Portage County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (142 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,218 (7,939 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (81 total deaths)

— 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (36,578 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Green County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (75 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,436 (3,857 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (26 total deaths)

— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (20,212 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Crawford County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (33 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,617 (1,874 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (20 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (7,893 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Marathon County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (280 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,792 (17,358 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (234 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (67,380 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. St. Croix County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (188 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,539 (10,464 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (73 total deaths)

— 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (37,006 fully vaccinated)

— 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#40. Sheboygan County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (245 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,667 (15,764 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (174 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (58,943 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#39. Brown County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (561 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,288 (37,797 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (311 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (139,844 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Outagamie County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (404 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,486 (25,338 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (252 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (99,333 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Waushara County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (53 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,169 (2,730 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (39 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (9,039 fully vaccinated)

— 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Shawano County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (89 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,834 (5,658 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (85 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (17,877 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Creative Commons

#35. Winnebago County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (378 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,293 (22,852 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (231 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (86,947 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

James Meyer // Shutterstock

#34. Ozaukee County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (198 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,466 (10,230 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (111 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (54,519 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Walworth County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (233 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,808 (13,303 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (172 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (46,417 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Juneau County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (60 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,231 (3,531 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (32 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (11,693 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sauk County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (147 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,459 (6,740 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (59 total deaths)

— 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (34,466 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sawyer County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (38 new cases, +322% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,898 (1,970 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (29 total deaths)

— 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (8,265 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Fond du Lac County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (239 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,155 (14,637 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (147 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (47,034 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

compujeramey // Flickr

#28. Milwaukee County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (2,194 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,719 (129,744 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (1,478 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (484,788 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Polk County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (104 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,701 (5,123 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (69 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (18,815 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marinette County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (97 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,406 (5,006 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (75 total deaths)

— 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (17,073 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Waukesha County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (992 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,237 (53,504 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (661 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (237,356 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Manitowoc County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (194 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,952 (9,440 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (99 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (39,749 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chippewa County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (161 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,903 (8,343 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (100 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (30,599 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

self // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Calumet County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (125 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,935 (6,980 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (56 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (23,484 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Barron County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (116 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,106 (6,382 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (86 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (20,234 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Trempealeau County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (78 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,262 (3,932 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (49 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (15,912 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (73 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,626 (3,484 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (100 total deaths)

— 149.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (12,912 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Racine County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (520 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,928 (27,342 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (408 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (96,197 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Washington County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (366 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,403 (18,232 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (206 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (65,391 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

self // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Waupaca County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (138 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,769 (6,511 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (169 total deaths)

— 128.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (22,667 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Eau Claire County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (286 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,422 (12,999 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (126 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (54,899 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clark County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (96 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,494 (3,997 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (66 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (10,581 fully vaccinated)

— 43.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dodge County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (245 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,569 (13,676 total cases)

— 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (202 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (37,520 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rusk County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (40 new cases, +208% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,017 (1,562 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (25 total deaths)

— 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (4,793 fully vaccinated)

— 37.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dunn County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (130 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,185 (5,528 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (37 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (18,643 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wood County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (210 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,359 (8,292 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (115 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (36,923 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Adams County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (61 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,668 (2,157 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (21 total deaths)

— 28.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (9,538 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. La Crosse County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (359 new cases, +99% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,281 (14,494 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (94 total deaths)

— 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (68,312 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (150 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,167 (5,165 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (52 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (19,974 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Oconto County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (124 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,471 (5,489 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (74 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (16,774 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Menominee County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (16 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,723 (853 total cases)

— 49.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (11 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (2,525 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Forest County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (32 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,628 (1,137 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (28 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (4,406 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Taylor County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (81 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,424 (2,324 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (41 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.8% (5,864 fully vaccinated)

— 46.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Green Lake County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (77 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,860 (2,243 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (26 total deaths)

— 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (8,542 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Langlade County, WI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 417 (80 new cases, +142% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,398 (2,379 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (51 total deaths)

— 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (8,727 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin