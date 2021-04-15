UPDATE: All lanes of US 45 reopened

A close-up photo of police lights by night

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 9:40 a.m.

LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of US 45 have been reopened near New London.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, and the incident reportedly happened just north of Crain Road and Sasse Road intersection.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes both directions of US 45 near New London

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 8:29 a.m.

LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed both directions of US 45 near New London.

According to officials, the incident is just north of Crain Road and Sasse Road intersection.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

