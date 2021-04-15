UPDATE: All lanes of US 45 reopened

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 9:40 a.m.

LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of US 45 have been reopened near New London.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, and the incident reportedly happened just north of Crain Road and Sasse Road intersection.

