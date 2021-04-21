UPDATE: All lanes open on WIS 172

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 6:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 172 have been reopened after a crash closed the right lane.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes right lane on WIS 172 West near Webster Ave

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 5:48 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has blocked the right lane of WIS 172 westbound near Webster Avenue.

First responders are on the scene, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.