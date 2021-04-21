UPDATE: All lanes open on WIS 172

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 6:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 172 have been reopened after a crash closed the right lane.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes right lane on WIS 172 West near Webster Ave

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 5:48 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has blocked the right lane of WIS 172 westbound near Webster Avenue.

First responders are on the scene, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

