CRISPY PIEROGIES WITH BROCCOLI AND SAUSAGE

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp. olive oil

2 (12 – 14 oz) containers frozen potato cheese pierogies

1 cup water

1 lb. Italian sausage

4 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch of crushed red pepper

2 lb. fresh broccoli florets

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

4 Tbsp. grated Parmesan, plus additional for serving

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place pierogies flat-side down in skillet and cook until bottoms begin to brown, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add water and cook until pierogies are tender and water has evaporated, about 8 to 10 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue cooking until bottoms are golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

Place Italian sausage in skillet and cook over medium heat until browned, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and stir. Add broccoli and chicken broth, stirring and scraping bottom of pan to release browned bits. Sprinkle Parmesan over top, reduce heat and simmer uncovered until liquid is reduced by half and broccoli is tender crisp, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Place pierogies in a large, shallow serving dish and top with sausage mixture. Toss to combine and sprinkle additional Parmesan on top as desired. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 580, Total Fat 33g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 55mg, Sodium 1130mg, Total Carbohydrate 47g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 26g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 20%, Potassium 20%