Crivitz restaurant safely brings hundreds of families together on Easter

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) Easter is a time to spend with your loved ones but due to COVID, many families were separated.

One local restaurant managed to safely bring hundreds of people together for Easter, through a huge act of generosity.

The family-owned Sky Harbor 2 Go restaurant brought nearly 500 hundred families in Crivitz together for a free curbside Easter meal.

Laurie Nelsen says, “Families have called wanting to pick up their dinners at about like the same time as other family members, so they could wave to each other in the parking lot. I was crying because these families are used to being together and they can’t be together.”

The owners and volunteers cut up nearly 300 pounds of potatoes, hams, green beans and stuffing for their customers.

Jeff Nelsen, Jim Nelsen, and their mother Lynda Rowell have been in the restaurant business since 1990.

The ‘stay at home’ order decimated businesses across the nation and the owners of Sky Harbor restaurant wondered if they would soon be out of business.

Jeff’s wife, Laurie Nelsen says, “We thought were we gonna have to close, but the community has just stepped it up and supported us in ways we never even fathomed.”

So unlike so many restaurants, business at Sky Harbor 2 Go has been going quite well, so the owners wanted to pay it back to those in the community and those faced with unemployment.

With less than 10 people, Sky Harbor handed out nearly 500 Easter meals but also hoped to give away something immeasurable.

Rowell says, “One of our sayings is you come in as a stranger and you go home as a friend and so Crivitz has become like our whole family.”

Even though there was no charge for the Easter meals, people donated over $1500 dollars, so the owners of Sky Harbor restaurant have decided to split the money between four churches in Crivitz experiencing hardships.