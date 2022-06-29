DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire broke out at the Crows Nest Apartments in De Pere at 9:30 a.m.

The fire is believed to have originated on the front side of the structure where smoke poured out of the roof and windows.

All of the residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Battalion Chief of the De Pere Fire Department Brett Jansen says, “We also partnered with Lamers Bus Lines. They provided buses to transport any residents that need to get to an area of refuge or shelter.”

According to a press release from the fire department, four apartments were damaged and the estimated cost of damage is around $200,000. The residents of the damaged apartments have been relocated by the American Cross.

Crows Nest Resident Amy Fife-Bauman says, “These people in this building take such good care of one another. The community came together in an instance to make sure all of these people are safe.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire department hopes to have answers within the next few days.