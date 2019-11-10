Curly Lambeau exhibit leaps into Brussels museum

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) — The Belgian Heritage Center has a new exhibit dedicated to Green Bay Packers co-founder Curly Lambeau.

In conjunction with the 100 year anniversary of the Packers, the center unveiled its new exhibit celebrating the Walloon, Belgian heritage of Lambeau. The exhibit includes several Lambeau-related artifacts on loan from the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, and organizers say they help tell Lambeau’s story.

“One of the plaques in the exhibit is titled ‘Bellicose Belgian,'” said Board of Directors member Bill Chaudoir. “It’s an award that Lambeau received late in his career that highlights the achievements of his career, but it being titled ‘Bellicose Belgian’ tells you a lot about him, his outgoing nature, and his loud nature.”

The exhibit also tells the story of Rockwood Lodge, located in the Belgian settlement near Dyckesville, which served as the Packers’ player residence and team training camp.