Dangerous heat arrives Friday

Cloud cover from morning showers and storms today have kept temperatures a little cooler so far this afternoon. Breaks in the clouds will develop the rest of today and allow temperatures to quickly rise into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Heat index values will likely be in the low to mid 90s.

Showers and storms will develop to our west late tonight and move into the southern half of the viewing area around midnight and into Friday morning. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and very heavy rain possible.

After the morning rain exits the area cloud cover will be on the decrease with a good amount of sunshine expected Friday. This will allow temperatures to warm into the low to middle 90s for afternoon highs away from Lake Michigan. Those temperatures combined with high humidity will increase heat index values to dangerous levels between 100-110 degrees during the mid-afternoon hours Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the southern half of the viewing from Friday morning until Friday evening at 11:00 PM due to the high heat index values forecast. This is dangerous heat and it is necessary to take precautions to limit any heat related illness that could develop if you are outside for an extended period of time Friday afternoon.

Less humid and cooler weather will return late in the weekend and early next week.