Davante Adams announces baby girl due in September

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Dubbed as one of the largest in the country, Bay Beach Amusement Park's brand-new "Big Wheel" is now open for all guests to ride.

Standing at 100-feet-tall, the "Big Wheel" is the largest Ferris wheel in the state of Wisconsin. To celebrate this Fourth of July, the amusement park opened the wheel to the public. People were lining up since about 11 a.m. to be among the first to ride the new attraction.