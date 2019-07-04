Davante Adams announces baby girl due in September Top Stories by: Justin Razavi Posted: Jul 4, 2019 / 05:19 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 4, 2019 / 05:21 PM CDT CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime of a 27-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Packers Wide Receiver Davante Adams and his wife are announcing they’re expecting a baby girl in September. Adams made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday. View this post on Instagram My life been full of blessings…happy to announce the biggest one yet. Baby girl Adams will be joining us in September 😎 Happy 4th!!! 🇺🇸👶🏽 A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT