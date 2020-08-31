Day one of virtual learning begins Tuesday in Green Bay schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Virtual learning begins for all students in the Green Bay Area Public School District Tuesday. And as Local 5 discovered the school district is working to make this an easy transition for both students and their parents.

Day one of virtual learning begins Tuesday in the Green Bay Area School District and parents like Karla Maitland are preparing themselves to enter this new world.

“It’s not my first choice, but I understand why they’re doing it,” Maitland said.

Wisconsin’s fourth largest school district is taking learning online for the district’s 20,000 students because of the pandemic. And the associate director for teaching & learning in the district says this was a decision many families wanted to avoid.

“So we need to do our preparation to ensure we have as much in place as we can for a successful start to the school year for families,” said Associate Director of Teaching & Learning Eric Conn.

Much of that support comes through technology; ensuring families have devices, homes have internet access and learning resources in home and online.

Support also from a number of tips sheets for parents and students on online etiquette, online safety and setting up a learning environment at home.

“They are used to going into a classroom where the environment is created for them. Having that routine and structure sets the cues for them, that this is what learning looks like for me,” Conn said.

But Maitland suspects there will still be bumps along the road.

“I have one student, a daughter, who is a senior in high school, so I know she’ll be able to handle the difference with it. But I also have a third grader and I know he is a hands on learner,” Maitland said.

And should any family find they need help, Conn says reach out.

“Absolutely, absolutely reach out. That is what our educators and our school staff need. It’s going to be a learning experience. We can prepare for what we know, but there are unknowns that we’re going to have to work through,”Conn said.

“It’s not normal and we all just kind of have to learn how to adapt,” Maitland said.

Conn also says the job of teaching students remains with their teacher, not parents.