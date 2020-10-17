De Pere Health Department warns against in-person class instruction

DE PERE, Wisc., (WFRV) – The De Pere Health Department released a statement Friday evening reaffirming its position against in-person class instruction.

It was earlier this week that West De Pere schools announced plans to return to in-person learning on Monday the 19th.

The health department cited high levels of coronavirus infection in Brown County and said that it is not advisable to return to face to face instruction.

De Pere Mayor James Boyd expressed support for the health department’s stance.

“To be clear, as a former educator and coach for decades in the City of De Pere, including having been a teacher during the pandemic at the end of last school year, I fully empathize with the ongoing challenges facing staff,” the mayor said in a statement. “These are difficult times, and I understand each of us longs for a sense of normalcy. However, we need to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of Covid-19. In-person instruction may post significant, unnecessary risk to our students and staff, their family members or guardians at home, and the local businesses and organizations they are involved in or support.”

The mayor urged everyone in De Pere to remain proactive in supporting and maintaining safe conditions.