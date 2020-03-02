De Pere Maple Farm tapping for sap

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Now that we are in meteorological spring, some maple farmers have already begun tapping for sap.

Drill a hole into a maple tree and insert a spout. That’s how maple sweet dairy farms producers get all that sap to make syrups, creams, and candy.

Sap freezes during colder weather but the sap flows on warmer days like Sunday.

Maple Farms say they have to know a bit of science to determine how sweet their sap will be this year.

Jon Baroun with Maple Sweet Dairy Farms says, “Sweetness depends on the summer weather. If it’s a dryer spell the trees will typically be a little sweeter because there’s more sunlight. If there’s more sunlight they make more chlorophyll through photosynthesis which makes more sugar.”

If you want to try some of their confections, Maple Farms is now offering tours where you can tap a tree and watch syrup and creams being made.