De Pere teen makes care packages for cancer patients

The holidays just aren’t the same for families who have a loved one fighting a disease like cancer.

A West De Pere teenager knows this all too well which is why she set out to make Christmas a little brighter for cancer patients.

“Five years ago my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and there was a lot of people that supported her and helped her through the journey and I just wanted to give back,” says Grace Fuss.

13-year-old Fuss is giving back in the form of more than 100 care packages for patients battling cancer.

From January to now she has raised more than $12,000 selling her own personalized glassware to make it happen.

“We thought it would start out as just a small little way to raise money and to put a few care packages together and it’s really grown into something so big,” says Grace’s mom, Jenni.

Grace has got it all from socks, to hats, journals, treats and of course Christmas cards with words of hope .

All items she knows can bring comfort to someone fighting the disease.

“Initially it’s so hard when you’re diagnosed with cancer and there’s not much in life that compares to those three words, ‘you have cancer’, says Jenni. “Taking it one day at a time and just really leaning on the people that are around you for support and inspiration, those are some of the things that really helped me through my hardest days.”

On those hard days the Fuss’ are hoping something in those bags will make things a little easier for the person that gets it and that they’ll inspire someone else to do the same.

And to do it with a little grace.

“I hope that it leaves an impression and then maybe their daughter or son will go out and try to do something like this,” says Grace.

Grace and her helpers will be delivering those care packages Monday morning at the Bellin and Vince Lombardi Cancer Centers.

To support Grace’s non-profit “Fighting Cancer with Grace” click here.