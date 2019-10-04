Dealing with dementia: free seminars from Hooper Law office

(WFRV) – Hooper Law Office are advocates for loved ones with dementia and they have some free seminars where you and your family can get all your questions answered.

Hooper Law Office’s free seminar is Wednesday, October 9th at Fox Valley Technical College’s Riverside Campus in Oshkosh located at 150 N Campbell Road. You can attend at either 2 pm or 6 pm.

The event is free, but you are asked to register ahead of time by calling 920-993-0990 or heading to their website.

On Thursday, October 10th is an event called, “Changing the Way We Think About Dementia” at the Capitol Center in Appleton; for more information on this event, head to dementiacarefc.com.