December thaw starts tomorrow

From Storm Team 5…

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the area this afternoon. Highs today will be seasonal. Typical as we approach Christmas. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies tonight and calm winds. Temps fall back to the teens before Friday.

This Afternoon

Cloudy and warm on Friday. The high temperature will push above the freezing mark around 36 degrees. Increasing moisture off of Lake Michigan could produce a few spotty areas of flurries or sprinkles during the day.

The WINTER SOLSTICE hits at 10:19 pm Saturday, and that means winter begins this weekend. Saturday is the shortest day of the year. Our earliest sunset was actually 4:12 for several days, up till the 16th. Ironically, after an early winter feel the last two months, Saturday will not feel like winter with mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday, a great day. Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 41 degrees. Melting snow is a guarantee. Our overnight lows will be milder which will allow for more melting.

More clouds Monday, but another warm day and 41 degrees as we keep this thaw going.

Christmas Eve is Tuesday and it will still be warm! Cloudy skies are anticipated, but it should be dry. The high is 40 degrees.

Christmas Day on Wednesday does look cloudy at this time, but some of our computer modelling is showing the chance for some rain or snow showers. Christmas looks to see a high near 36. There will be changes to this forecast in days to come, so stay tuned.





