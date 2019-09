The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10:00 AM Friday for the entire WFRV viewing area.

Dense fog this morning will produce poor visibility dropping below a quarter of a mile in many locations.

This will likely impact the Friday morning commute. The fog will begin to dissipate by the late morning.

Make sure to slow your speed and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles.