Dense Fog Advisory until 10:00 AM Monday

Clearing skies and light winds will combine with lingering moisture from recent rain to produce dense fog across the are tonight and into the morning commute on Monday. The dense could drop below a quarter of a mile for many areas for the morning commute. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Futurecast fog for early Monday morning

After a foggy start to Monday the visibility will improve by the late morning. Look for a good amount of sunshine into the afternoon with highs away from the lake in the mid to upper 70s.

We will keep the dry weather around on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will get a boost into the upper 70s and low 80s both days.

Our next chance for rain enters the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday with highs still well above average near 80 degrees.