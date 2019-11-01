Department of Corrections conduct Halloween check-ins for local sex offenders

It’s a night filled with fun and of course treats, but Halloween is also a night for parents to be on high alert.

Families are usually checking for suspicious candy or speeding cars along the trick or treat route, but the Department of Corrections spent the night checking on sex offenders.

“Kids are the number one concern for safety and protection,” says Craig Carlson with the Green Bay Police Department. “We don’t want them visiting places that they could potentially end up with some issues.”

Wisconsin has about 6,000 registered sex offenders, 675 live in Brown county and 268 are on active supervision.

Corrections officers only visit a random portion of the 268 on Halloween.

“Agents do random home visits throughout the year,” says corrections field supervisor Chris Susa. “They’re given these restrictions, they’re told what they’re supposed to be doing, so it’s really on this day when the children are out that we really want to make sure that they’re in their house and they’re not participating at all.”

The Department of Corrections conduct random checks throughout the year, but October 31st brings with it a separate set of rules.

“We just want make sure that number one, that they’re supposed to be here an hour before and an hour after trick-or-treating hours, make sure there’s no decorations outside the house, no candy inside the house, nothing that would make kids want to show up and come in the house,” says Carlson. “And we want to make sure that they’re not just opening the door for anybody.”

Though we won’t see this season for another year, families can be aware year-round.

“The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program has a website that they can go do an area search or neighborhood search and see which homes registered sex offenders are living at, whether they’re on or off supervision,” says Susa.

The Department of Corrections say most sex offenders are compliant with Halloween rules; usually less than 10 percent of the homes they check on Halloween end up with someone being taken into custody.