GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees on Labor Day. Anthony Brault plans to spendthe holiday boating.



“You know I’ve got some friends who have a boat so we’re just going to hit the water and go up to long tail,” said Brault.



Brault encourages boater safety and says staying hydrated is essential during hotter temperatures.



“Don’t over take in the beverages, I know there are probably going to be guards out on the water so just be safe make sure you got life preservers and everything per person , make sure that you’re driving at a good speed , I think as long as you’re responsible on the water you should be good to go,” explained Brault.



The Department of Natural Resources says there have been 13 boating related deaths in Wisconsin this boating season, 12 of those deaths were due to people not wearing life jackets.