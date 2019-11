FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) Fox Crossing Police say they responded to a “significant incident” Thursday morning on Clover Street.

Police add that the public is not in any danger, but to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis reports that police were surrounding a particular home on the street, and were seen escorting people from the home.

This morning, Fox Crossing PD, assisted by the City of Menasha PD as well as the City of Neenah PD, responded to a significant incident on Clover St.

The public is not in danger, but we ask that you please avoid the area while officers investigate the matter. Thank you. — Fox Crossing Police (@FoxCrossingPD) November 14, 2019

We ask that you please use an alternate route from Clover St., while officers investigate the matter. — Neenah Police (@NeenahPolice) November 14, 2019