Digital Arts Showcase at NWTC shows creative talents of students about to graduate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A creative group of students at NWTC are preparing to very publicly show off their skills, as each prepares to enter the workforce.

In a digital world, employers need employees that know their way around the digital arts. And at NWTC students like Andria Uecker are getting ready to show their best work before they graduate at the Digital Arts Showcase.

“I’m excited to show a lot of my packaging and things like that since that is a huge thing I’m interested in,” said Uecker, studying graphic design and print technology.

Next Thursday the college will hold this event for the 10th time to highlight the creative talents of 45 students in programs like Graphic Design, Digital Media, Web Design and more.

“We really are talking about what we need to succeed in society as a business right now – it is very visual, very online, very connected,” said Design Instructor Kristy Grathen.

Grathen says the program within the newly accredited College of Business has multiple goals. It honors students about to graduate, but also gets their best work out in front of perspective employers.

“We’ve had really good success in the past, we’ve had a few students that actually got hired from the event,” Grathen said.

Print Technology Instructor Bill Mikolanz says students train with the latest technology and area companies now the quality of program graduates.

“They are looking towards new digital and new advancements there and our students are really primed to jump in that area and take over,” Mikolanz said.

“Make some conversation, shake some hands, see some faces, trade some cards and hopefully good things will happen,” said Logan Lindeen, whose work will be on display.

That’s the purpose of the Digital Arts Showcase – helping these students move forward in their chosen careers.