Wednesday night, the City of Green Bay's Improvement and Services Committee will discuss an agenda item that could help people who chose not to drink and drive avoid a parking ticket.

"We don't want to punish people for making the right decision," Don Mjelde, President of the Brown County Tavern League said. "I've had a lot of complaints from patrons and bar owners alike that someone chose a Lyft or an Uber or a cab ride home, but they get at $25 parking ticket."