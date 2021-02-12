Disney on Ice opens at Resch Center

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Green Bay February 11 – 21 at the Resch

Center, continuing a multi-city tour. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as

Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and

adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

The show is the first major event open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic lock down.

“We’ve been dark for so long in this industry, this is a big deal,” said Terry Charles, senior corporate communications manager for PMI Entertainment Group. “This is a family show, a national touring show and there are very few out there right now.”

Charles says these events draw people from all around Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula bringing some Disney magic to a local economy that’s been skating on thin ice.

“We’ve seen the economic impact,” Charles explained. “We have seen little princesses and little Disney characters all dressed up going up and down Oneida Street here, who are helping the local economy, who are eating at the restaurants and shopping at the stores.”

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld

Entertainment is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live

events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow

COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.

Additionally, Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice

while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at the

Resch Center for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. As an

additional precaution, face coverings are required except when guests are eating or drinking in

their seats unless otherwise exempted by law.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks

to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options.

Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at the Resch Center or from the comfort of their seats

Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during

the show.

Dream Big Show Details

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and

kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and

Cinderella.

Event location: Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr, Green Bay, WI. 54304

Dates and times of performances:

Thurs. 2/11 7:00pm

Fri. 2/12 7:00pm

Sat. 2/13 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm

Sun. 2/14 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm,

Wed. 2/17 7:00pm

Thurs. 2/18 7:00pm

Fri. 2/19 7:00pm

Sat. 2/20 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm

Sun. 2/21 10:00am, 2:30pm

Tickets start at: $18

To order tickets online: ReschCenter.com



*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

